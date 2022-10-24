eThekwini tells Zulu King all is in place for his coronation on Saturday

Durban - The eThekwini municipality says it’s all systems go for King Misuzulu’s coronation on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium Durban. On Monday, the executive committee (the Exco) of the municipality visited the Zulu King at his KwaKhangelamankengane palace in Nongoma to introduce themselves.

The delegation was led by mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and it also included amakhosi (traditional leaders) from the eThekwini metro. In a statement issued after the visit, Kaunda said they introduced themselves to the king and then briefed him about their preparations for the historic day in the Zulu nation. “We have assured his Majesty that working together with The Presidency and the Office of the Premier, the municipality is ready to host the ceremony and that all logistics are in place.

“His Majesty appreciated the report and expressed that he was happy with how the government is working together to ensure the success of this historic event,” said Kaunda. IN PHOTOS: The eThekwini municipality exco and traditional leaders on Monday visited Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini to introduce themselves. They also informed him that it's all systems go for Saturday's coronation at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. @IOL pic.twitter.com/WQ3oYUw1iP — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 24, 2022 Even though the municipality is yet to provide a detailed plan for road closures and traffic diversion, there is already a sign around the Moses Mabhida stadium that all the major roads around it would be closed. Last week the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, led an in-loco inspection of the venue together with the Minister of Police Bheki Cele and KZN Cogta MEC.

She said the stadium would take 48 000 people as some seats would be rendered unusable as they would be behind the stage. Like in all major events, she said there was a security plan which would ensure that the historic moment was incident free. Among those who have already confirmed that they would attend the coronation is King Mswati III of Eswatini.

