Cindy waxa African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality is set to host an international mathematics competition which will see about 600 children from 35 countries from around the world gathered in Durban to compete in August. In a statement, the municipality said this was in line with the key priorities of the city’s integrated development plan (IDP) to empower and inspire young people to take mathematics seriously.

Chairperson of the government and human resources committee, Barbara Fortein said the competition will promote the city as a top international tourism destination and the country as a whole.

“A mathematically proficient population will contribute to the country’s economic prosperity. We want to create an academic atmosphere to motivate educators and learners to improve teaching and learning of mathematics with emphasis on developing a higher order of thinking skills,” said Fortein.

“Hosting the competition will support mathematics educators from previously disadvantaged primary schools and aid the development of mathematics in rural and disadvantaged areas.”

Alluding to the new growth path, she said the city encourages accelerated efforts in ensuring that the skills base of youth was raised through education and training programmes. She said the compettion will assist to establish international cooperation in the field of teaching and learning of mathematics.

