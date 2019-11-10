The city has selected a project team to take action against more than 300 municipal employees involved in fraud and corruption.
The cases involved employees who were said to be responsible for fraudulent and wasteful expenditure which has resulted in penalties raised against the municipality because of late payments which amounted to millions of rand.
According to a report that was approved by the full council last week, the project team will submit bi-monthly reports to the executive committee. It was expected to develop a close-out report with the suitable recommendation by June next year.
The project team would include the city manager, unions and heads of departments.