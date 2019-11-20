File picture: Pexels.

DURBAN - An eThekwini municipality employee was shot dead, allegedly by unknown gunmen, in the presence of his colleague at the waste water centre on Ottawa's Old Main Roadon Wednesday afternoon, the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele told African News Agency (ANA) that police were still at the scene, and she could not yet confirm any further details.

RUSA's Prem Balram said that the man's colleagues, who heard the shot being fired called the reaction unit approximately 4pm to the scene.

"Upon arrival medics found that the victim was fatally injured after he had sustained a single gunshot wound to the forehead," Balram said.

He said that, according to the man's colleagues, about 15 to 20 people were in the building when the shooting occurred. The deceased was allegedly in an office with a female colleague, who noticed two men walking towards them, Balram said.