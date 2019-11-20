File picture: Pexels.

DURBAN - An eThekwini municipality employee was shot dead, allegedly by unknown gunmen, in the presence of his colleague at the waste water centre on Ottawa's Old Main Roadon Wednesday afternoon, the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele told African News Agency (ANA) that police were still at the scene, and she could not yet confirm any further details. 

RUSA's Prem Balram said that the man's colleagues, who heard the shot being fired called the reaction unit approximately 4pm to the scene. 

"Upon arrival medics found that the victim was fatally injured after he had sustained a single gunshot wound to the forehead," Balram said.

He said that, according to the man's colleagues, about 15 to 20 people were in the building when the shooting occurred. The deceased was allegedly in an office with a female colleague, who noticed two men walking towards them, Balram said. 

"One of the suspects knocked on her door, which the victim answered. The gunmen asked for him by name before he was shot. The suspects then fled onto a railway line through a broken concrete fence at the rear of the property. RUSA officers are currently searching for the suspects," Balram said.  

eThekwini Municipality had not responded to calls or emails at the time of publication. 

African News Agency (ANA)