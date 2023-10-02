Everything you need to know about the N3 upgrade between Westville and Paradise Valley

Roadworks have officially gotten under way on the N3 between Westville and Paradise Valley. Motorists travelling on busy stretch of roadway between the Westville viaduct and the Paradise Valley interchange are urged to take precautions as traffic in the areas of Pinetown, Westville, Hillcrest, Kloof, Mariannhill and the Pavilion shopping centre, will be affected.

The construction will also impact all road users that travel to major destinations including the Durban Port and King Shaka International Airport. The project includes the provision of additional one and two lanes to create a varying four to six-lane dual carriageway, plus auxiliary lanes where required. There will also be upgrades to Eden Road, Paradise Valley Interchange, including the Provincial Route 13 (M13), and the Westville Interchange, including Spine Road. There will be major bridge construction works, including widening of the Westville and Paradise Valley Viaducts that are between 25 to 30 metres in height above both valleys. The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) said the R4.7 billion project is expected to take just over four years to complete.

Sanral Eastern Region project manager, Andrew Ssekayita, said at least three lanes will remain open on the N3 route, while at least one ramp will be opened on the applicable ramps. He said traffic will flow contraflow for the construction of bridge overpasses while roads will be closed for a short period of time at night during demolitions. Outline of N3 route work

Erection of temporary road signs, Stop/Go signals and other traffic control devices. Provision of pedestrian and public transport facilities (pedestrian walkways with concrete barriers and taxi lay-by). Relocation of services affected by the capacity improvement.

Construction of mass earthworks for pavement widening, bridge upgrades on affected interchanges, drainage (both cross and road surface). Construction of gravel pavement layers, including selected layers and stabilised sub-base. Construction and widening of new overpasses and bridge structures, consisting of Westville Viaduct, Langford Road Overpass, Lancaster Road Overpass, Dudley Road Overpass, St James Avenue Bridge, Eden Road Bridge and Paradise Valley Viaduct.

Electrical works, including the installation of street lighting along the entire section. Alternative routes During the construction period, the following alternative routes can be considered for use by motorists: M1, M5, M7, M10 M13, M19 and St James Avenue/Harry Gwala.