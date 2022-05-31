Ex-cop fires gun in altercation with his girlfriend’s husband in Verulam

Durban – A former Durban Metro policeman was disarmed by his girlfriend’s husband on Monday in the Verulam area, north of Durban, after an altercation between the two men forced members of private security firm to respond. According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the ex-cop was involved in an altercation with his girlfriend’s husband when two gunshots were fired in the presence of three children.

Rusa received the distress call from the landlord on the property that the altercation was taking place at about 5.15 yesterday. The caller told Rusa that two men had entered the yard and started assaulting the tenant. It is understood that no injuries occurred.

“Reaction Officers were dispatched and on arrival interviewed a man who stated that he and his wife were separated. They were in the process of moving out of the property with the intention of parting ways when his wife’s boyfriend arrived with a second male and began assaulting him. “The former policeman then allegedly produced a firearm and fired a shot in the presence of three children aged between 3 and 15. Their father managed to disarm his attacker and fired a shot in the process. His wife was present during the altercation,” Rusa said. The former cop has a history of gun violence and was previously charged for shooting an unarmed male in Dawncrest, KwaZulu-Natal, Rusa said.

IOL contacted metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad who confirmed that the man was no longer a policeman and had been discharged around a year and a half ago. Sewpersad said that all metro police are obligated to hand in their service firearms before they leave the force. Sewpersad confirmed the man was dismissed around six months ago. “Look, I cannot comment much on this because the man is no longer in the metro police. The investigation is in the hands of the SAPS.

“But as metro police, you give in your firearm and appointment card the same time you leave,” Sewpersad said. IOL