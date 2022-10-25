EXCLUSIVE: Zulu King goes into seclusion, stops public engagements until the coronation

Durban - A few days before his coronation at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday, Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini has gone into seclusion (Ukugonqa or Ekugonqeni). This means that the King, who is usually spotted meeting with guests on various occasions at KwaKhangelamankengane palace, would not be seen in public until the big day.

His last official engagement was on Monday afternoon when he met with the executive committee of the eThekwini municipality which briefed him about Durban’s state of readiness. EXCLUSIVE: Zulu King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini has undertaken the royal ritual of Kings of going into seclusion and he won't be meeting anyone or having public engagements until further notice. This is in preparation for his coronation at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 25, 2022 According to royal insiders, this part of seclusion follows a trip to the kingdom of eSwatini, his mother’s birthplace, where he underwent some rituals related to the coronation.

“The King is now in seclusion as part of preparing for the big day in Durban where he will receive his certificate of recognition from the President. "Right now he is not accessible to people except a few elders and those working closely with him. “The first of the rite of being in seclusion started with the King going to ESwatini since it is where his late mother, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu came from.

“It was not only him that went to eSwatini, he was joined by his brothers and sisters. They were cleansed,” said one royal insider. On Saturday the King will receive his certificate of recognition from President Cyril Ramaphosa, marking the last leg of his ascending to the throne. The event is a formality as the King has already performed all the rituals that come with the responsibility of being a King of the Zulu nation.

The last rite was the entering of the sacred royal kraal. The rite, which was attended by over 12 000 people, took place at KwaKhangelamankengane palace in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal on August 20. The King’s traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was asked by IOL regarding the ritual and he is yet to respond. Zulu cultural expert at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) Dr Gugu Mazibuko said the practice of going into seclusion is done every time the King has to host ceremonies that personally require his presence.