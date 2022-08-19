Explainer: This is why King Misuzulu had to kill a lion and why his kraal entering ceremony is important

Durban - Following his killing of a lion this week, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, is set to enter the kraal this weekend as part of his ascension to the throne. IOL has been reporting on various events taking place at the KwaKhangelamankengane Palace in Nongoma which are set to culminate with the entering of the kraal on Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL journalist, Sihle Mavuso on Thursday reported that the King delivered the lion to the palace following his hunt at the Mkuze Falls Game Reserve. Mavuso reported that King Misuzulu will wear the lion’s skin on Saturday when he enters the sacred kraal, the last traditional rite before his coronation as the Zulu King in Durban next month.

The dead lion. Picture: Timothy Bernard But what does it all mean?

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL spoke to University of KwaZulu-Natal academic and cultural expert, Dr Gugu Mazibuko, on the significance of the lion killing and entering of the kraal. "It is very important for the King to kill a lion before his coronation because the King is always referred to as an 'Ingonyama' or 'Isilo' which mean 'lion'. So he has to kill a lion and return with the lion as it symbolises his power and his greatness," Mazibuko explained. She said the entering of the kraal is significant in the sense that the king is introduced by royal family elders to the nation's ancestors, to the late King and also he pledges his leadership to the nation.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The nation will also pledge to be under the King's leadership and he will also pledge to the Amabhuto and they will pledge to be part of his life. Every Zulu King is always surrounded by Amabutho," Mazibuko said. This is a memorable ceremony which is accompanied by sacred rituals that have been conducted for an entire week as the King has been preparing for his coronation and a variety of sacred rituals have been performed. "On Saturday, the King will enter the kraal in the most holy place of the kraal where this introduction and the certain rituals will be performed. He is already on the throne but after that he will be able to formally begin the work of the Zulu nation," she said.

Story continues below Advertisement