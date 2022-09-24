Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, September 24, 2022

EXPLAINER: Why King Shaka’s commemoration is held in KwaDukuza

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

KwaDukuza - The annual King Shaka's Day commemoration is under way in KwaDukuza (Stanger) near Durban.

The day has its roots in the apartheid era when the Bantustan government of KwaZulu under Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi started the day. But under the democratic government it is called Heritage Day.

To Zulus, KwaDukuza is important as it is where King Shaka had his main palace.

From KwaDukuza he later built what is now called Congella (the Zulu name is KwaKhangalemankengane) opposite the Durban harbour.

The recently departed King Goodwill Zwelithini revived the palace and built one in Nongoma which has become the seat of power for King Misuzulu, the reigning King of the Zulu monarch.

Another palace of King Shaka is KwaBulawayo near the present day Eshowe in Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

[email protected]

Current Affairs

