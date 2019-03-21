Explosives seized, as SAPS net five in intelligence driven operation to foil ATM bomb plot.

Port Elizabeth - The National Intervention Unit of the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS seized explosives and arrested five suspects in an intelligence-driven operation in the early hours of Wednesday. Acting on intelligence, the anti-crime unit intercepted a car on the Enembe Road at Isikhalambazo section, on the way to business premises in Mandini, which was allegedly where an ATM bombing was planned.

They stopped and searched the Opel Corsa with five males fitting the descriptions of the alleged suspects.

A search was conducted and police recovered a bag with explosives, crowbars and screwdrivers.

The suspects aged between 29 and 44 were immediately arrested and taken to Sundumbili police station.

They have been charged with possession of explosives and will appear in the Mtunzini Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The police say that the suspects will also be profiled to determine if they can be linked to similar cases.

African News Agency (ANA)