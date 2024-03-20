Extra law enforcement to be deployed in KZN political hotspots

Extra law enforcement is expected to be deployed to at least four hotspot areas in KwaZulu-Natal, ahead of the May 29 national and provincial elections. This forms part of a Multi-Party-Political Intervention Committee (MPPIC) working closely with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) to ensure a smooth path to the elections.

KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, said JCPS has identified political hotspot areas where increased police deployment is necessary to ensure that stability is restored. Hlomuka is expected to convene a meeting with the MPPIC) this week to look at proactive strategies to ensure a peaceful path to elections. "Problematic areas like Nongoma, eThekwini, Bergville, Maphumulo which have seen politically-fuelled conflict have been given special attention and pro-active plans have been drawn to quash all elements of intolerance that may arise," Hlomuka said.

He added that the committee also continues to engage with leaders of different political parties and independent candidates to ensure that a culture of political tolerance is the order of the day, as we are fast approaching the national and provincial elections. Hlomuka said leaders and representatives from various political parties will sign a pledge to show commitment to working within the Electoral Code of Conduct and promoting political tolerance during this election period and beyond. "Political parties will also have an opportunity to confirm and introduce their chosen representatives who will be members of the provincial and district structures of the Multi-Party-Political Intervention Committee,“ the MEC said.