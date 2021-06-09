FAKE NEWS: Netcare slams hoax message about Kingsway Hospital

DURBAN - NETCARE has set the record straight concerning a message on social media, alleging that their Kingsway Hospital is a Covid hotspot.

Netcare Kingsway Hospital GM, Anna Demetriou, said the message was "inaccurate, misleading and highly irresponsible."

"It has come to our attention that there is a fake notice doing the rounds on social media, alleging that our hospital is a Covid-19 ‘red zone’. This statement is entirely incorrect and highly irresponsible," Demetriou said.

She said the Covid-19 situation in KwaZulu-Natal is fluid, however at present the hospital had very few patients admitted with Covid-19, and each of them is being cared for in isolation in specially designated area within the hospital.

"As an experienced, specialised healthcare facility with a sound track record we continue to demonstrate an abundance of caution with extensive COVID-19 precautionary measures and adherence to strict infection prevention and control measures to keep patients, staff and doctors as safe as possible," Demetriou said.

She said like other Netcare hospitals, Netcare Kingsway Hospital is fully equipped for all eventualities including the safe management and continuation of services unrelated to Covid-19, such as emergencies and elective procedures.

"We encourage the community not to neglect their health. If an injury or ailment is left untreated it is much more likely to lead to avoidable, long-term health consequences. Furthermore, we urge the public not to recklessly share unverified social media messages that could cause undue panic and be detrimental to the health of people in our community," Demetriou said.