Durban - A 66-year-old farmer is expected to appear in court for allegedly killing another man during a funeral in Cramond, near Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday.

The police said the Lembethe family was conducting a funeral in Ottos Bluff in Cramond when the suspect showed up with a firearm.

“He demanded that the people who attended the funeral leave. When one of the funeral goers spoke to him, he allegedly shot the man before fleeing the scene in his vehicle,” said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

“A 30-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body and died at the scene.”





She said the Cramond police arrested the suspect on murder charges. He was to appear in the New Hanover Magistrate’s Court this week.

Unconfirmed reports about the incident, from sources working closely with farm dwellers, said the farmer was against the Lembethe family conducting a burial on the farm. He allegedly went to the site to stop the burial and there was an argument which led to the shooting.

