Find out who sent them, urges Police Minister Bheki Cele following visit to Inanda after 3 women murdered in politically-motivated attack

Speaking during a visit to the area yesterday, Cele said the shooting was an act of intimidation ahead of the local elections.

POLICE Minister Bheki Cele has tasked police with tracking down the masterminds behind a drive-by shooting that claimed the lives of three women and left five others injured in Inanda at the weekend.

“Those who committed this horrible act, it’s clear to us that it was more intimidation than targeting a particular person. Police must find out why they did this and who exactly sent them. The fact that this was a political gathering, it’s in this score that the political task team in the province is now investigating this crime and the team is already working on a few leads,” he said.

State Security Agency Deputy Minister, Zizi Kodwa echoed Minister Cele’s sentiments that such cowardly acts won’t go unpunished.

“Such an attack is directed on our Constitution, it’s an attack on the system of democracy. As the JCPS, we would like to encourage South Africans not to be threatened by these acts of intimidation and rest assured that we in the security cluster are working on a plan to protect these elections and ensure the safety of all those participating in the democratic process,” he said.