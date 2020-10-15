Five life terms for KZN sex offenders – plus 95 years

Durban – As five suspects were each jailed to life for sexual related crimes, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner has reiterated his promise to help fight this scourge.

Fifteen people were convicted of this offence in September.

While five received life terms, a total of 95 years in jail were also handed down accumulatively to the accused.

Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said: “It is heart breaking to listen to women saying they have lost hope in the justice system and are left to fight the war on their own.

“I want to assure every woman of this province that KwaZulu-Natal police will continue to fight, protect and work diligent to put the sexual predators behind the bars.