Five life terms for KZN sex offenders – plus 95 years
Durban – As five suspects were each jailed to life for sexual related crimes, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner has reiterated his promise to help fight this scourge.
Fifteen people were convicted of this offence in September.
While five received life terms, a total of 95 years in jail were also handed down accumulatively to the accused.
Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said: “It is heart breaking to listen to women saying they have lost hope in the justice system and are left to fight the war on their own.
“I want to assure every woman of this province that KwaZulu-Natal police will continue to fight, protect and work diligent to put the sexual predators behind the bars.
“The sentences handed over to the perpetrators during the month of September 2020 are a proof that we are leaving no stone unturned,” said Lieutenant General Jula.
KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said detectives at the KwaZulu-Natal Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units continued to ensure justice was served to the victims of rape and sexual abuse in the province.
A total of 236 suspects were also arrested by detectives from the FCS Unit for various cases such as rape, sexual assault, assault, concealment of birth, kidnapping, attempted rape, and other cases.
IOL