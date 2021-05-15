FlySafair passenger applauds flight crew after plane lands due to false parking brake indication

DURBAN - Ismail Mohamed, a passenger on FlySafair FA380, has applauded the flight crew for their professionalism and skill after the plane made a ’’braced landing’’ at King Shaka International Airport.

Mohamed took to social media to describe the events of the flight that was travelling from Johannesburg to Durban.

The flight which departed from OR Tambo International at 12pm on Saturday, May 15 was carrying 155 passengers.

According to Mohamed, the captain of the flight explained the issue to passengers on the flight and the cabin crew rehearsed for a “braced landing”.

“As we headed towards the airport passengers leaned over seats to get a glimpse of the view of the airport. Then the moment arrived. The brace warning was issued. We prepared for the great thud as the plane descended. All we could hear in that moment was the voices of the women cabin crew shouting out Brace. Brace. Brace,” Mohamed said.

Mohamed said, the plane landed and he didn’t hear a loud thud or screech.

Kirby Gordon, CMO of FlySafair, said in a statement, that FlySafair can confirm that the flight arrived safely in Durban after a brief concern regarding a potential technical issue on the aircraft.

Just after 1pm the crew received a false indication that a parking brake might be engaged.

’’Sensitive aircraft equipment of this nature can sometimes provide false indications but the crew correctly followed the required safety procedures,“ Gordon said.

The aircraft landed at 13.35pm and doors were opened for passengers to disembark at 13.47pm.

The airline apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused and commended the flight crew on their professionalism and dedication to always putting safety first.

IOL