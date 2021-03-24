Follow protocols, warns KZN health MEC as thousands of 'uninvited' job applicants turn up at new hospital

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The KZN Department of Health said it was forced to suspend its plans to host assessment tests for nurses at the Dr Pixley Ka-Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital in KwaMashu after thousands of people showed up on Monday. According to the Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane invitations to write the test were extended to only 250 people. “However, regrettably, thousands of people arrived - mostly those who were not invited. “Although controlling this large crowd was quite challenging, the department managed to do so with the assistance of the SAPS.” Simelane said the department made a decision to suspend the plans.

"We apologise to the candidates who had been invited to write assessment tests for the inconvenience.

“While we understand that the rate of unemployment is high in the country, all citizens have a responsibility to, at all times, abide by the law, respect all processes and protocols, and respond to job assessment tests or interviews only when invited.”

Simelane said going forward candidates would be contacted and informed about the venue at which they will write their assessment tests, and at what time.

The department said it remained committed to opening the 500-bed hospital saying it would have “massive benefits“ in servicing the communities of Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu and surrounding communities, as well as the entire province of KwaZulu-Natal.

IOL