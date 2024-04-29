Following an eight-year hiatus, Logos Hope, world’s largest floating book fair to dock in Durban

Following an eight-year hiatus, Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair will be in Durban. The ship is expected to dock at the Port of Durban, Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal and be open to the public from May 8 until June 2.

eThekwini Municipality Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda said the visit is an indication that the investment made through the Port of Durban expansion was paying off and attracting more cruise liners to the City. “From November 2023 to date, we have had over 30 cruise ships docking at the recently launched Nelson Mandela Terminal. “We are expecting the numbers to grow as approximately seven ships are expected in May, with Artania being the first to arrive on May 7.”

He said between November 2023 until now, data indicates that Durban welcomed over 30,000 tourists disembarking from cruise vessels and exploring Durban, “thus making a significant contribution to local economy as the average cruise tourist spends in excess 100 US dollars while on shore”. The City said Logos Hope offer an expanded selection of over 5,000 books that cover a wide range of subjects including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages, and faith at an affordable price. The selection will also boast children’s titles, academic texts, dictionaries, atlases and more.

The visitor experience on board includes the deck, which is open for the public to explore, the welcome area, which introduces the vessel through a short movie and interactive displays and an international café. Logos Hope operating hours are: – Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 8pm.

– Sundays from 1pm and close at 8pm. – Mondays remain closed. – The entrance fee is R10 per person. Kids under 12 and seniors over 60 years of age enter for free.