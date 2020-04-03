Folweni SAPS on lockdown after police officer tests positive for Covid-19

a police officer tested positive for coronavirus.





"On March 23, a member from Folweni police station was admitted in a Durban hospital for an unknown illness. The member was subsequently tested when he started to show signs of Covid-19. On Thursday, his results emerged positive and this was communicated to the station management. As a precautionary measure the station was evacuated and sanitation process of the station began," Naidoo said.





He said i n the meantime all the members are undergoing tests for the Covid-19 virus by the Department of Health.





"Service delivery is continuing with Community Service Centre operating from a mobile facility. The administrative staff generally do not work on weekends so they have been informed to return to work on Monday allowing for the sanitation of the station to be effective," Naidoo said.





