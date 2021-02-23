Former Eskom executives appear in court over R745m Kusile corruption case
DURBAN - TWO former Eskom executives, facing charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, offering unauthorised gratifications and receiving unauthorised gratification in connection with Eskom Kusile R745million corruption and fraud case, appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court earlier today.
Investigating Directorate spokesperson, Sindisiwe Twala, said erstwhile Eskom Group Executive for the Group Capital Division, Abram Masango, former contracts manager, France Hlakudi, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana, and Tubular Construction CEO Antonio Trindade are accused of committing these offences between 2014 and 2017.
She said they are all on bail of various amounts.
"Earlier, the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court postponed the matter to June 1, 2021, to allow the exchange of additional documents requested by the defence.
Another accused, Michael Lomas, former board chairperson of Tubular Construction is currently living in the United Kingdom. The NPA’s Investigating Directorate has formally requested that he be extradited to stand trial with the four other accused in South Africa," Twala said.
She added that Masango and Hlakudi are accused of receiving undue gratification valued at R30 million each, from the contractors, Trindade and Lomas.
Kgomoeswana and his company, Babinatlou Business Services CC, are accused of facilitating the bribes on behalf of the Eskom Kusile contractors to the state-owned power generations’ senior bosses.
Twala said the other companies implicated in the case are Hlakudi Translation and Interpretation, Bon Service Telekom, Tubular Construction Projects, Abeyla Trading, Cosira Tubular Joint Venture (Pty) LTD.
"Hlakudi and Kgomoeswana face additional charges related to tax evasion valued at R30m and R5m respectively.
Hlakudi’s tax prosecution matter will proceed on March 3 and Kgoemoeswana case is scheduled for February 25," Twala said.
IOL