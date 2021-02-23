Former Eskom executives appear in court over R745m Kusile corruption case

DURBAN - TWO former Eskom executives, facing charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, offering unauthorised gratifications and receiving unauthorised gratification in connection with Eskom Kusile R745million corruption and fraud case, appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court earlier today.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson, Sindisiwe Twala, said erstwhile Eskom Group Executive for the Group Capital Division, Abram Masango, former contracts manager, France Hlakudi, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana, and Tubular Construction CEO Antonio Trindade are accused of committing these offences between 2014 and 2017.

She said they are all on bail of various amounts.

"Earlier, the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court postponed the matter to June 1, 2021, to allow the exchange of additional documents requested by the defence.

Another accused, Michael Lomas, former board chairperson of Tubular Construction is currently living in the United Kingdom. The NPA’s Investigating Directorate has formally requested that he be extradited to stand trial with the four other accused in South Africa," Twala said.