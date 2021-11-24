Former KZN mayor fined for inciting attack on workers

Durban: Former Newcastle mayor Dr Ntuthuko Nkululeko Mahlaba has been fined R20 000 or two years’ imprisonment following an assault in 2020. The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Kara, said workers were digging trenches for fibre cables in the Avairy Hill area in Newcastle in September 2020.

Kara said a High Court order had been granted for the workers to stop digging. "Several community members, including Mahlaba went to the workers, serving them with the interdict and asked them to stop," she said. Mahlaba allegedly assaulted the workers, assisted by his bodyguards, who have also been charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and theft.