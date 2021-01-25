Former KZN top cop Johan Booysen survives assassination attempt

DURBAN - RETIRED policeman, Johan Booysen has survived an apparent hit on his life on Monday. In an interview, Booysen said his attacker tried to fire at him but both times, the firearm did not shoot.

Speaking to News24, Booysen said he had just gotten home when he noticed a man drive in behind him.

He said a man ran up to his window and pulled the trigger but the gun wound not fire.

Booysen said the man managed to get closer to his vehicle and again the gun would not fire.

He said a neighbour standing on a balcony nearby shouted at the man and a second man alighted from the vehicle. Booysen said the men then fled.