Former Prasa employee sentenced to 12 years for stealing copper cables

Durban - A former employee of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) was sentenced to 12 years in prison by the Scottburgh Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal this week. Sphiwe Mngadi, 43, was convicted of tampering with essential infrastructure in the Mkhomazi area, in western KZN, in April 2018.

Mngadi was a PRASA employee at the time, NPA Regional Spokesperson Natasha Ramkissoon-Kara said. On the day of the incident, Mngadi and an accomplice were caught red- handed with 12 rolls of copper cables with an estimated value of R1 million. It was discovered by security guards patrolling the area that Mngadi had never had the authorisation to remove the cables. He was later arrested after the two guards handed him over to management, Ramkissoon-Kara said.

The state's evidence against him was led by Regional Prosecutor Sibusiso Mhlongo. “Mngadi could not explain why he was in possession of the12 rolls of copper cables (approximately 192 kgs) that he had removed. The copper had an estimated value of R1 million. The guards contacted their management, and Mngadi and his accomplice were arrested,” she said. It was also revealed that the accomplice was a subordinate who was acting under Mngadi’s instruction and was acquitted.

“In sentencing Mngadi, the court deviated from the minimum sentence of 15 year imprisonment due to the fact that he was a first-time offender and had been unemployed since 2018, when he was dismissed after his arrest. “The theft of copper cables has an adverse effect on service delivery and negatively impacts our economy. The NPA has made a renewed commitment to put more focus on this kind of crime,” she added.

