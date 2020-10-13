Four arrested in Vryheid drug hotspot

Durban – KwaZulu Natal police nabbed four people for alleged drug dealing in Vryheid. According to police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, the operation was conducted in an area in Vryheid notorious for drug dealing and use. “Police officers from the provincial organised crime unit executed two search warrants at Lakeside Street and Heeren Street in Vryheid,” said Gwala. In Lakeside Street a 35-year-old man was found in possession of drugs such as heroin, crystal meth and ecstasy sealed in bags, said Gwala. The suspect was arrested for possession of drugs. The street value of the recovered drugs was estimated at R10 000. The team arrested three other suspects on Monday night for possession of drugs.

“The suspects were found at a house on Heeren Street with drugs such as crack cocaine, crystal meth and cocaine powder.

“The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R40 000.

Police also found R21 195, said Gwala.

“Narcotic paraphernalia with possible drug traces was also found. A rifle was seized at a farm in Vryheid after it was found abandoned.

“All four suspects are appearing before the Vryheid Magistrate’s Court today for possession of drugs,” she said.

The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, commended the officers for the recovery of the drugs. “The ongoing efforts by the provincial organised crime unit to dismantle drug operations in the province is applauded,” he said.

IOL