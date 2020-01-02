DURBAN - Four municipal vehicles were found burnt at Ndwedwe Local Municipality, the KwaZulu-Natal cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department said on Thursday.

The municipality is inland from Ballito.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka called for an investigation into the cause of the fire, saying reports indicated that security guards saw smoke coming from the municipal parking bays at 6am on Thursday.





Two of the vehicles were completely destroyed, and the other two partially damaged.

“We are very concerned by this incident. The destruction of municipal assets, which are meant to bring services to our communities, is very unfortunate. Since the circumstances around the cause of this fire are not clear, we have directed the municipality to ensure that this incident is properly investigated and that appropriate actions are taken should it be found that it was arson,” said Hlomuka.

Responding to a hail storm that took place in the area of the Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality in Estcourt that damaged over 100 houses, the MEC said disaster management teams had been dispatched.

Four people were treated for minor injuries by emergency services as a result of the storm.

“We have deployed our teams to assist the local authority in dealing with this incident. Currently, assessments of the extent of the damage are being done by our teams and the roll-out of disaster relief has commenced. This includes the provision of plastic sheeting, food and blankets” said Hlomuka.



