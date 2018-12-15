File picture: ER24

Ladysmith - Four people were killed and five others sustained various injuries when their vehicle overturned on the N3 near the Bergville toll plaza in KwaZulu-Natal during the early hours of Saturday morning, paramedics said. ER24 and KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 1am where they found the occupants ejected from the vehicle, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

"Sadly, four people, including a young child, had already succumbed to their injuries. There was nothing that paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead on the scene."

Five other people were treated on the scene for various injuries. They were later transported to Ladysmith Provincial Hospital for further care. It was believed that the family were on their way from Johannesburg to the Eastern Cape when the accident occurred. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Vermaak said.

African News Agency (ANA)