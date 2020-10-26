Four killed in KZN crash

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – Police are investigating four counts of culpable homicide after four people were killed in a crash on the R61 near Ramsgate on the KZN South Coast. Eight people were also injured. According to Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst, paramedics responded to reports of a collision on the R61 near Ramsgate on Saturday just after 5pm. “Reports from the scene indicate that four vehicles were involved in a collision. “Paramedics assessed the scene and found that four people had sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene.”

Herbst said another eight people sustained injuries from minor to serious.

“Two people sustained serious injuries and another six patients sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“The injured patients were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment,” said Herbst.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident and said Margate SAPS were investigating.

Last week, 16 people including an unborn baby, were killed in a horrific crash on the R34 between Melmoth and Ulundi. According to reports, at around 8am, a minibus taxi and a truck collided head-on. The taxi caught alight. Three victims from the taxi were burnt beyond recognition.

Just days before, 13 people from the same family lost their lives in a horrific taxi crash in Kilmun, between Underberg and Bulwer.

IOL