Durban - Four people were shot and wounded in an altercation outside a nightclub in uMhlanga, Durban in the early hours of Saturday morning, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded just after 3am to reports of a shooting on Palm Boulevard, Umhlanga, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

"Reports from the scene indicate that three members of the public and a security officer were shot during an altercation outside a club. The patients were treated on [the] scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment."

The circumstances leading up to the shooting would be investigated by police, Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)