Fraud accused Thoshan Panday, elderly mom in dock for pretrial conference

Durban - Durban businessman Thoshan Panday, together with four members of his immediate family, is expected to appear in the Durban High Court on Friday. They are charged with fraud pertaining to the 2010 World Cup.

Sindisiwe Seboka, of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate, said a pretrial conference was expected to take place.

A total of nine people have been charged.

On May 7, Panday’s 69-year-old mother Arvenda was charged with fraud and corruption, in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

The four others included Panday’s wife Privisha Panday, 45, his sister Kajal Ishwarkumar, 37, brother-in-law Seveesh Maharaj, 44, and personal assistant Tasleem Rahiman, 35.

They were released on bail and indicted to the Durban High Court.

In October, Panday and former KZN provincial police commissioner Mmamyone Ngobeni, along with two other former policemen, Colonel Navin Madeo and Aswin Narainpershad, were arrested following allegations they defrauded the SAPS by inflating prices of accommodation for police members during the Fifa World Cup in 2010.

The four were indicted to the Durban High Court in December.

All nine accused are out on bail ranging from R5 000 and up.

Panday is out on R100 000 bail.

