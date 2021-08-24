From a trapped duiker to a woman needing to be airlifted to hospital after trying to save a cat, it’s all in a day’s work for KZN emergency teams

DURBAN – It was an interesting day for KwaZulu-Natal emergency and rescue teams who rushed to two not so ’run of the mill’ scenes on Tuesday. First up, the crew from IPSS Medical Rescue were called out, along with Umhlali SAPS K9 Search and Rescue Unit, to assist officers from the Reaction Unit SA with the rescue of a trapped animal.

"On arrival it was reported that a Duiker had fallen down a manhole on an unoccupied property. The animal was trapped with no means of escape," said IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst. He said members from Umhlali K9 unit entered the void and located the animal, before carefully bringing it to the surface. The duiker appeared to be uninjured and it was taken to a suitable vegetated area, where it was safely released.

In the second incident, Netcare 911 responded to a case in Warner Beach, south of Durban, where a woman had fallen from a tree. Spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, said reports indicate that an adult female fell approximately fifteen metre off a tree, landing on the asphalt below. It is believed the woman had attempted to rescue a cat.