From checking if you're registered to where you need to vote: Everything you need to know about voter registration weekend

DURBAN – A TOTAL of 23 151 voter registration stations have been set up across the country to help communities register to vote for the upcoming local government elections. Voting stations will be open from 8am – 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. The Electoral Commission said 8 899 registration officials have been trained to undertake the registration procedures at the voting stations.

The Commission launched a new online registration portal in July 2021 and so far 156 651 voters have successfully used the system to register. In order to register, voters need to bring an identity document which may be a Smart Card, green barcoded book or a Temporary Identification Certificate. It is essential that a voter indicates an address or a description of a place where they live. Proof of address is not a requirement for purposes of registration. Jurisprudence from our courts provides that the Commission must record a voter’s address and ensure that each voter is registered within a Ward in which they are ordinarily resident. Voters who are registered can confirm their registration online on the website, on the IEC APP and by calling the contact centre at 0800 11 8000 (calls are free of charge from a landline and standard mobile network rates apply). Furthermore, an identity number can be sent to 32810 via the Short Message System (SMS).

What do I need to register? – A South African citizen over the age of 16. Only at age 18 can you vote – A green, bar-coded ID book/temporary ID or smart card

Do I need to re-register? If you have already registered, there is no need to register again. You will have to update your details, if you have moved in order to vote in your new district How do I know if I’m registered to vote?