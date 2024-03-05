From Durban to Gaza: Humanitarian organisations join forces to support Gaza

In an inspiring display of global solidarity, humanitarian organisations Gift of the Givers and AllForGaza are coming together on Human Rights Day to extend a hand of compassion and support to the people of Gaza. This initiative, aptly named #BreakingBread with Gaza, aims to shed light on the dire humanitarian crisis gripping the region and to raise essential funds for aid efforts.

Palestine has been under siege since October last year, with 29,878 people, mostly women and children, killed and 70,215 wounded in Israeli attacks. According to the World Health Organization, the lack of vital resources such as medical supplies, food, water, and fuel has plunged an already vulnerable health system into complete depletion. Dr. Imtiaaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers, emphasised that the crisis in Gaza transcends religious boundaries, calling it a humanitarian imperative.

“The world cannot turn a blind eye to what is a genocide, we are witnessing a massacre of innocent people that include women and children,” stated Sooliman. “Palestine is under siege, to date more than 29000 people have been massacred – and more than 70% being women and children and the murders go on without any signs of slowing down.” AllforGaza chairman, Ahmed Osman explained that while Muslims observe Ramadaan, the intention is to break fast on Human Rights Day with the whole world regardless of race, creed or culture.

Ahmed Osman, chairman of AllForGaza, highlighted the inclusive nature of the initiative, emphasising that while Muslims observe Ramadaan, the intention on Human Rights Day is to come together as a global community, irrespective of race, creed, or culture. "This is a call for unity in the face of adversity," said Osman. "We aim to raise funds for Gift of the Givers, who are tirelessly aiding those in need on the ground." The event, slated to take place at Nour Venues in Riverside, Durban, promises a day of meaningful engagement.