At first it was a fascinating sight for the residents of Cresthaven in Phoenix, north of Durban. A large herd of cattle making its way to a playground opposite their homes just before dusk to rest there for the night and leave in the morning.

But then it became frustrating when it turned into a daily habit for the past three months. Residents have complained that it has become a health hazard and want the cows to be removed.

Roxanne Singh said her children loved animals and when they first noticed them, they were fascinated.

“You don’t expect to find a large herd of cows in a residential area and even when you do, they are usually just passing by.

“But the cows have been coming here for the past three months and they stay over in the playground. There is dung everywhere and the children cannot play in the park anymore.

“They have become a nuisance and we want them gone,” said Singh.

Naresh Ishwardutt said he was told the owner of the cows was a Phoenix resident who had no space to keep them.

“So he sends the cows to various parks with a herd man. This is unacceptable. The stench is unbearable,” said Ishwardutt.

Citywatch contacted the owner, only identified as Mr Khuzwayo, but when told what the inquiry was about, he ended the call.

Other residents in Phoenix have also reported cows being a nuisance in their neighbourhoods, according to IOL, Independent Media’s online platform. They have called for the by-laws to be enforced.

Santosh Maharaj, the city’s environmental health manager, said the matter was receiving attention.

“We have contacted some of the owners and the issue was discussed. The owners understood that their animals are causing havoc.

“They have assured us that they will not be sending their cattle into the residential areas of Phoenix.”

“Once all owners have been notified and, if this still persists, the municipality’s Nuisances and Behaviour in Public Places By-Law and Public Health By-law will be enforced,” said Maharaj.