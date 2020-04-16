Fry Group Foods confirms temporary closure after employee tests positive for Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - The Fry Group Foods has confirmed that their Westmead premises have been temporarily closed after a manager tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement, the group's Caroline Garnett, said after receiving the news of the manager's positive status, they have asked all employees in direct contact with the manager, to self quarantine for 14 days. "Our entire facility has been disinfected by a contracted cleaning company and all employees have been screened by the Department of Health. Some staff were tested where deemed necessary," she said. Garnett said the facility has been temporarily closed at this stage. "This is while we revisit our Covid-19 risk assessment and to ensure that we have adequately addressed all associated risks," she said.

Meanwhile, Tiger Brands has moved to quickly allay fears that there was no risk to coronavirus contamination of food after 12 employees at their Durban bakery tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the temporary closure of the facility this week.

According to the Daily News, on Wednesday, Tiger Brands confirmed the precautionary and temporary closure of its bakery in Durban after a round of Covid-19 tests showed that at least 12 employees had been struck by the virus.

According to the company, an employee who reported for duty was advised to seek medical attention after reporting feeling ill with flu-like symptoms.

A Covid-19 test was conducted on the employee that returned positive last Thursday.

As per the NICD protocol, all employees who had come into close contact with the individual were identified and sent for precautionary testing and self-isolation as they were asymptomatic. The testing was subsequently extended to all staff in the admin building where the first patient worked.

"Twelve employees tested positive for coronavirus and are in self-isolation. All of these employees work in the administration building and none of these employees work on the production line or are involved in the delivery of product to our customers," Nevashnee Naicker, the Corporate Communications Director at Tiger Brands said in a statement.