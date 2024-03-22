Full details of this weekends N3 Road Closure in Durban

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) announced a full closure of the N3 from 5pm on March 23 to 4am on March 25. This closure is essential for the demolition and reconstruction of the St James (Spine Rd) Eastern Bridge structure and the Lancaster Road Bridge as part of the ongoing N3 road upgrades around Durban.

In a statement, Sanral said that the St James Bridge, a vital component of the transportation network, will undergo demolition and subsequent rebuilding to span the widened N3. Similarly, the Lancaster Road Bridge will be fully demolished and reconstructed to align with the upgraded highway specifications.

This closure, which will take place over 35 hours, will significantly impact traffic flow in the vicinity. Heavy motor vehicles south of Durban are advised to divert onto the M7, while those travelling east and north are encouraged to utilise the M19. Light vehicles heading eastward can opt for the M13 (King Cetshwayo Highway) during this period.

For motorists' convenience and safety, Sanral has implemented comprehensive traffic accommodation measures. These include the installation of signage, barriers, and speed reduction measures along affected routes. "Sanral understands that this will be a major disruption to traffic flow and has done its utmost to minimise the impact," said Jason Lowe, Sanral eastern region project manager.