Gateway to host its 20th CANSA Shavathon this weekend

Durban - The 20th Cancer Association of South Africa’s (CANSA) Shavathon campaign will take place at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping this Saturday. And the centre is looking to set a new record and hoping for a bumper turnout.

Back in 2002, the Shavathon campaign was started as a way to show solidarity with those affected by cancer. Losing one’s hair is a common side-effect of cancer therapy – so shaving your head has become a symbolic gesture of support for cancer survivors. There is also an option to colour your hair with a temporary spray, for those not ready for the more long-term effects of a shaved head.

“We love seeing Gateway visitors transforming their looks for this worthy cause once a year,” says Gateway marketing manager, Michelle Shelley. “We are grateful to our visitors for supporting such a worthy cause and it’s our privilege to host the event.” CANSA’s KZN Sustainability Coordinator, Natasha Brown said Gateway and its shoppers have been one of their biggest supporters for the past decade.

“We’re looking forward to a busy Saturday and invite everyone to come through and get their hair either shaved or coloured by our wonderful team of volunteers.” To shave or spray in a variety of colours, requires a donation fee of only R50 per adult and R25 for children under 12 years and all funds raised go directly toward providing CANSA’s education and screening initiatives as well as care and support service to cancer patients and loved ones. Stencils are available to add fun designs when spraying hair and donations of hair can be made toward making a wig for cancer survivors.

The colour spray is safe to use, being made of vegetable dye, and comes out when washing hair. A limited-edition certificate of honour will be given to those who make hair donations of 25cm or longer. Volunteers will be ready with their razors and hairspray from 9am on Saturday, 25 February and finish when shops close at 9pm on Saturday evening.