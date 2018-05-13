and called Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) to assist the trio, who are all in their 80s.

A passing motorist witnessed the robbery on the N2 at the Umdloti Beach offramp in Ballito and called Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) to assist the trio, who are all in their 80s.

Durban - Three German tourists were robbed by four suspects armed with AK-47 assault rifles while travelling to King Shaka International Airport at the end of their holiday in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.





When Rusa officers arrived on the scene, the victims, two males and one female, had left the scene to catch their flight. According to their Uber driver, he had picked up the toursists from their hotel in Umhlanga and was on their way to the airport when they were boxed in by the occupants of a BMW and a VW Golf 7.





Four suspects wearing balaclavas allegedly robbed the tourists of their luggage and valuables before fleeing in their getaway vehicles.





The victims were not injured during the robbery.