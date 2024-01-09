Get ready for Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm today

Stage 2 load shedding will start at 4pm on Tuesday. According to Eskom, this is due to a setback experienced in returning two units to service and the loss of three generating units. In a statement, Eskom said Stage 1 will then be implemented from 5am until 4pm.

"This pattern of Stage 1 load shedding from 5am to 4pm and Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm to 5am will continue until further notice," the utility said in a short statement. Eskom said unplanned outages are currently at 14,953 MW of generating capacity, while the capacity of out of service for planned maintenance is at 7,638 MW. "Eskom power station managers and their teams are working tirelessly to ensure that 2,700 MW of generating capacity is returned to service before the end of the week. The load forecast for the evening peak demand for Tuesday is 24,977 MW," Eskom said.