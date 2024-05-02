Gift of the Givers pays tribute to medical head, Dr Yakub Essack

Gift of the Givers has paid a glowing tribute to its medical team head, Dr Yakub Essack who died after suffering a heart attack earlier this week. “We remember him as a brother, friend, companion, dedicated community member, pure soul, sincere, humble, compassionate human being, ever willing to assist the elderly, orphans, widows and just about anyone in need,” said GoTG founder, Imtiaz Sooliman.

Essack led the organisation’s medical teams on numerous international missions, winning the hearts of those he served. Sooliman said Essack was most approachable to team members as a counsellor in cases of secondary traumatisation. “He was ever willing to offer a listening ear, a gentle word and a warm embrace, he was a human par excellence. He has been called to the Almighty, to the Realm of Peace, Light and Blessings.

“May he be received with extended arms in the highest abode of bliss called Janaatul Firdose. May he be blessed and welcomed by the Almighty for his exceptional service to family, friend, community, country and humanity. “We say goodbye to a most incredible human being. May the Almighty grant ease to his dear family. We were friends for 32 years,” Sooliman said. Many also shared messages of condolences via the GoTG Facebook page:

Rosanne Symons: “I am still struggling to comprehend this. What a giant of a man and most remarkable human being, kind to a fault, incredibly capable and knowledgeable, and warm and fatherly to all who had the privilege of meeting him. I am heartbroken. Praying for all his family and friends at this time.” As'ad Bhorat: “An incredible servant of humanity has passed on, leaving a huge void and so many tears and weeping hearts. I had the pleasure of his company and leadership on many Gift medical missions, a calm voice of reason and tranquillity amongst the chaos of war, famine or disaster. A true humanitarian and rare soul who inspired us so.” Fran Stafford: “What an incredible example to us all. May he rest in peace and may his family find comfort during these difficult times, knowing what an incredible contribution he has made to the world. Rest in peace.”