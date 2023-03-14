Gizzu importer recalls portable power stations due to fire hazard

Durban – The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged people who are in possession of the Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh power stations to stop using them and return the product to the supplier due to a fire hazard. The NCC said that the product importer and distributor, Syntech Distribution, informed the organisation of a fire hazard.

“These devices combusted while charging,” the NCC said. The product was imported from China and sold on Takealot, at Builders Warehouse, Makro, Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp, Syntech informed the NCC. Takealot still had the 300W and 500W available on their website on Tuesday.

Makro, Builders Warehouse, HiFi Corp and Incredible Connection removed the devices from their websites. Other online retailers, such as YuppieChef, also removed the product from their catalogue. It is believed that the affected power stations have a battery manufacturing flaw that may cause the device to explode or melt when charging.

In the event of it not exploding or melting, a cloud of smoke may be released which may also present a fire hazard. Still on sale on Takealot, for now pic.twitter.com/3efhB5tRUf — Wendy Knowler (@wendyknowler) March 14, 2023 Acting National Commissioner Thezi Mabuza said that an estimated 3 500 units were sold. “This recall comes at a time when South Africans are grappling with the effects of rolling blackouts and trying to circumvent ... load shedding,” Mabuza said.

In a statement, Syntech Distribution, said affected devices were from a batch manufactured in November and December last year. They said a few units were affected. “Syntech Distribution is recalling a limited batch of its GIZZU 300Wh and 500Wh Portable Power Stations after receiving reports of a small number of devices overheating while charging, therefore posing a potential fire risk.

“The reports were received over the last few days. In line with its stringent quality control processes and standards, Syntech immediately contacted its global manufacturing partner, who initiated an investigation, which confirmed a temporary battery manufacturing flaw may have affected a small number of units in one particular batch of these models, produced between 1 November and 31 December 2022. “To resolve the matter, Syntech has engaged its relevant retail and distribution partners to stop the sale of this limited batch of products. This will allow the company to retrieve, test, and replace any affected units in this batch,” the company said. To check if your device could be affected, visit: https://www.syntech.co.za/gizzu-power-station-query-tool/

Ryan Martyn, the director and co-founder of Syntech Distribution, said safety was their first priority. “Even though this issue only affects a very small number of units in a particular batch manufactured in the last two months of 2022, we want to be absolutely sure that there is no safety risk for any of our consumers. As a responsible distributor, voluntarily recalling this batch is the right thing to do.” “While we know this is an inconvenience for both consumers and our retail partners, for which we are truly sorry, the good news is that the manufacturing flaw has been rectified and we will be receiving new stock soon.

“We know how important it is to keep the electricity flowing, so we will do everything in our power to replace affected portable power stations as soon as possible.” “We all know that load shedding is with us for the foreseeable future. Lithium-ion batteries are becoming increasingly popular for use in a range of devices, including inverter and solar batteries, battery back-up systems, and power banks. “More and more, they are becoming a permanent presence in our homes and businesses. It's important that consumers are aware of the potential risks of batteries and how to use them safely,” said Martyn.

Load shedding has become a constant in South Africa over the last three years, with a slow but steady decline in Eskom’s capability to provide a stable power supply to the country. This has forced South Africans to spend money (that hey don’t have) on ways to keep their lights and other devices on. The National Energy Regulator of South Africa has also approved Eskom’s 18.65% electricity tariff increase.