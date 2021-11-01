Going to vote today? Here’s what you need to remember before making your mark

Durban - If you're one of the 26 million eligible voters expected to make your way to any one of the 23 148 voting stations around the country to make your mark, here's what you need to remember before you head out:

Wear your mask at all times (carry a spare just in case).

Don’t forget your ID book or card.

Take your own pen for filling in forms and marking ballots at the voting station.

Take a camp chair in case the queues are longer, and you'd need to be there for a while.

Wear comfortable shoes.

Carry a bottle of water or juice. It's hot in parts of the country, so you need to stay hydrated.

Remember to carry a hat or umbrella.

Liquid sanitiser will be sprayed onto your hands by an election official before you enter and leave the voting station.

Politely speak up if someone is standing too close to you or their behaviour makes you feel uncomfortable.

The IEC said officials at voting stations will comply with Covid-19 safety protocol.