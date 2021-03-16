Goods train decapitates two vagrants in Tongaat

Durban - Police have launched an investigation into the death of two vagrants who were decapitated by a train in Tongaat on Tuesday morning.

According to private security company, Reaction Unit SA, the two men were decapitated by a goods train behind Plane Street in Tongaat.

“A passerby contacted Reaction Unit South Africa at approximately 06:20 and reported the incident,” Prem Balram of Rusa said.

“Reaction Officers and RUSA Medics were dispatched to the scene and on arrival found railway authorities in attendance. It is alleged that the two men were vagrants who slept under a bridge next to the railway line. Circumstances leading up to the incident has not been established at this stage”.

Police were at the scene and were investigating.