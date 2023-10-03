Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Guard killed, another airlifted to hospital after suspects bomb cash-carrying vehicle on M35 in KwaZulu-Natal

A group of suspects bombed a cash van on the M35 near Folweni in KZN on Tuesday morning. Picture: ALS Paramedics

A group of suspects bombed a cash van on the M35 near Folweni in KZN on Tuesday morning. Picture: ALS Paramedics

Published 1h ago

Share

A cash guard has been killed in a cash in transit robbery on the M35, near Folweni in the Durban south area.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said they were alerted to the scene just after 9am on Tuesday morning.

“We arrived on scene to find police had cordoned off the area. Paramedics were shown through to an armoured van that was found lying on its side, at the entrance of a private property,” he said.

Jamieson said emergency teams found that three guards had been in the vehicle.

“Unfortunately, one male believed to be in his 30s, sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased at the scene,” Jamieson said.

“Another security officer was critically injured and was stabilised on scene before he was airlifted to hospital for the urgent further care.”

A third guard was moderately injured and was treated at the scene.

A group of suspects bombed a cash van on the M35 near Folweni in KZN on Tuesday morning. Picture: ALS Paramedics

Jamieson added that the events of the incident will form part of a police investigation.

He added that the roadway remains closed to traffic while police investigate.

When approached by IOL for comment, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the scene was still active and police were collating information.

*The article will be updated once police have commented.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimeSAPSDurbanKwaZulu-NatalCrime and courtsRobberyCash-in-Transit Heist