Hawks take lead in KZN double murder probe of Road Traffic Inspectorate officers

THE Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has taken over investigations following the murders of two Road Traffic Inspectorate officers in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. Mxolisi Lamula and Sizwe Sithole were conducting routine work along the N2 highway when they were ambushed by a gang of armed men and shot dead. Their service pistols were also stolen.

KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Peggy Nkonyeni, welcomed news of the Hawks takeover. The MEC on Tuesday led a delegation of officials to the RTI offices to pay their respects. Department head, Siboniso Mbhele, attended a meeting with police management in Mtubatuba where he was briefed on the investigation.

"We remain convinced that the arrival of the Hawks to take over the case will assist in finding these perpetrators. This is brazen criminality, and we find it unacceptable that our members were killed in the line of duty. These criminals deserve nothing but be sent to jail,“ he said. Mbhele said traffic officers are an important part of our society as they serve to protect communities against lawlessness and irresponsible drivers, who are killing people every day on the road. “We call on all law enforcement officers to be extra vigilant and to defend themselves. We also appeal to everyone with information to share with the police," he said.