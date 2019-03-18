Slain Sindiso Magaqa. File picture: Doctor Ngcobo

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) on Monday appealed to the Hawks to leave no stone unturned to assure "justice for a young selfless leader who was taken away from us before his time," is served. In a statement on Monday the ANCYL KwaZulu-Natal said it has learnt of the arrest of a senior leader of the African National Congress (ANC), Mluleki Ndobe, and other suspects in relation to the death of Sindiso Magaqa, who died in hospital where he was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

The deceased was the former secretary general of ANCYL.

The youth league's provincial spokesperson, Mandla Shange, said: "This is a serious case as there are many young people who fell prey to the barbaric and senseless political killings in our province."

The ANCYL said it commends the work that has been done so far by the Hawks task team which has resulted in many people being arrested in connection to the political killings and said it has faith in the criminal justice system and the ability of the hawks to investigate.

"The ANC Youth League views such developments as arrests that give hope that other similar cases will soon see similar developments. The youth in this province has been the biggest casualty in these senseless killings of political activists," said Shange.

The accused will appear in court on Tuesday.

African News Agency (ANA)