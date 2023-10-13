Independent Online
Independent Online | News
Independent Online

Friday, October 13, 2023

Heads up! Here’s a full list of N2 and M13 road closures this weekend

Traffic on the N2 and M13 will be severely affected this weekend due to the demolition of the King Cetshwayo bridge.

Published 24m ago

The SA National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) said traffic will be affected between Saturday, October 14, and Monday, October 16.

Sanral said this major road network is and has been under major stress for a number of years, as traffic volumes have exceeded the original design capacity of the EB Cloete Interchange and its feeder roads.

"The N2 north and south between EB Cloete Interchange (Spaghetti Junction) and Umgeni Road Interchange and the M13 between Westwood Mall (Essex Terrace Interchange) and 45th Avenue (45th Cutting) will be closed to traffic," Sanral said.

The N2, M13, and M19 (Umgeni Road) in Durban will be temporarily closed from Saturday to Monday for the demolition of half of the King Cetshwayo bridge on the M13 as part of the N2 upgrade process. Picture: eThekwini Municipality

M13 closed as follows:

Eastbound (Pinetown to Durban) at the Essex Terrace Interchange near Westwood Mall

Westbound (Durban to Pinetown) at 45th Avenue

N2 closed as follows at the EB Cloete Interchange (Spaghetti Junction) N3/N2 Interchange:

N3 westbound (Durban to Pinetown)

Ramp to N2 north (to uMhlanga/King Shaka International Airport)

N2 northbound (Toti to uMhlanga)

On the N2 north freeway (to uMhlanga/King International Airport)

Umgeni Road (M19)/N2 Interchange

M19 - no access to N2 south

Inanda Road Interchange

M21 - no access to N2 south

Picture: eThekwini Municipality

