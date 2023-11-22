Healing of Memories Institute celebrates 25 years

The Institute for the Healing of Memories, an organisation formed in 1998 by renowned Anglican priest and anti-apartheid activist Father Michael Lapsley, is celebrating 25 years of advocating peace and healing through their various projects. The institution initially started to run parallel to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission following the end of apartheid, providing an alternative platform for people to be heard, according to the website.

The organisation’s 25th anniversary will be held at the ONOMO Hotel in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday evening and include a range of guests and speakers, including Dr Pali Lehohla, former statistician-general of South Africa. It said the event was meant to reflect on their journey over the past two and a half decades and how they plan on trekking in the future. The IHOM also said that their services increased in demand after the pandemic.

“The 25th Anniversary Thanksgiving Gala Dinner will provide a moment to reflect on the many individuals and communities who continue to live with psychological scars, pain, and trauma. It also offers a platform to consider the ways in which The Institute for the Healing of Memories can extend its reach over the next 25 years. “Continuing psychological trauma remains a significant challenge in South Africa. The Institute has witnessed an increased demand for its services, particularly in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Like many organisations globally, the Institute has also been profoundly impacted by Covid-19, resulting in a substantial decrease in funding that has placed limitations on what can be achieved,” the IHOM said.