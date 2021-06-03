Hearing-impaired dad who raped his two daughters handed double life sentence

Durban: A hearing-impaired man who raped both his biological daughters for many years was convicted this week to a double life term in prison.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the conviction and sentence of the 44-year-old man.

NPA’s regional spokesperson, Natasha Kara said the man who had a speech and hearing impairment, raped his elder daughter from the time she was 5 years old until she was 15.

“He raped his 6-year-old daughter on different occasions,” said Kara.

Kara said the court heard that the rape took place at night in their family where the man lived with his wife and their other children.

“He did this unbeknown to his wife who is also speech and hearing impaired.”

Kara said both the children were initially afraid to report the matter. In January 2019, while the 6-year-old victim was playing with her friend, she mentioned what her father had been doing to her.

“The conversation was overheard by an adult neighbour. The matter was reported to a community leader and a case was opened. It is at this stage that the older daughter also disclosed her encounters with her father.”

Kara said the father denied the allegations throughout court proceedings.

In their victim impact statement, the daughter’s described their father as selfish and feared he may rape them again if he returned home.

IOL