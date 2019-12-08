Carrie Wilson, 32, said she was at a traffic light on the corner of Tara and Quality Streets in Wentworth last Saturday when “my baby was murdered”.
She alleges that the driver of a silver Toyota Etios was angry because she took too long at a traffic light.
He then jumped out of the car, took a knobkierie out of his boot and ran towards her vehicle.
“I got out of my car because I thought he would calm down when he saw I was a woman. But he said ‘F***k you’ and hit me on my head with the first blow. Then he beat me on my arms as I tried to protect my stomach. He left me covered in blood,” Wilson said.