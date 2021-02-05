High calibre firearms, ammunition and drugs recovered during KZN SAPS raids

DURBAN - WEEKS of around the clock investigating culminated in the arrest of a 37-year-old man and the recovery of firearms, ammunition and drugs valued at around R4000. A source close to the investigation revealed that a multi-disciplinary task team proceeded to the Appelsbosch area yesterday, where the executed their duties. Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, confirmed that when officers searched the house, they recovered a pistol, shotgun and an AK47 firearm. She added that 154 various rounds of ammunition and various drugs such as mandrax, cocaine and heroin to the value of R4 000 were seized by the police. "During the operation, a bakkie was found at the premises. Upon checking the vehicle it was discovered that the vehicle’s engine was tampered with as it did not match with the registration. The vehicle had no logbook or license disk. It was then impounded to police pound for further investigation," Gwala said.

She added that the suspect has appeared in the New Hanover Magistrate's Court on charges of the possession illegal firearms, ammunition and drugs.

In an unrelated arrest, a 39-year-old woman was arrested after police seized a pistol, two home-made shotgun rifles and five rounds of ammunition from her Nsuze home last night.

A woman was arrested after police found firearms and ammunition at her home. Picture: SAPS

Gwala said officers proceeded to a second homestead where they found another shotgun. She said suspects who were in the homestead managed to flee to nearby bushes.

"All the seized firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of any crime in the country. The arrested suspect has appeared before the Maphumulo Magistrate's Court.“

Both operations were hailed by KZN acting Provincial Commissioner, Major-General Thulani Gonya.

IOL